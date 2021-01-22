Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 15,677 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after buying an additional 122,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after buying an additional 256,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,978. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

