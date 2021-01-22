Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 53 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $736.01. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,511. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.52. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

