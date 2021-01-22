Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. 552,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,141,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

