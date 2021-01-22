Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 4,204 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 34,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $78.29.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.