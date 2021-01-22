Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 211 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,221,994. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

