TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 402,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,727. The company has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

