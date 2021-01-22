Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 377.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

