Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $535.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

