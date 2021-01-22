Tsfg LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $73.74 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $78.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.