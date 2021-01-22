Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.50. 876,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

