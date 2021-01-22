Twele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.58. The stock had a trading volume of 742,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $248.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

