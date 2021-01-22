Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.58. 742,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

