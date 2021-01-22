Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Price Target Increased to GBX 380 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.55) on Monday. Tyman plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.02. The company has a market cap of £683.90 million and a P/E ratio of 30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

