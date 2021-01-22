Ubiq Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $10,894.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,496.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.79 or 0.03787799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.00417536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.01341252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00540184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00415911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00265778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

