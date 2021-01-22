UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €36.00 Price Target

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.96 ($36.42).

Shares of EPA:VIV traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting €26.61 ($31.31). 2,249,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.70. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

