Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on UCTT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,461 shares of company stock worth $1,806,556. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.