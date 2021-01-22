Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $164.92

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.92 and traded as high as $173.00. Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 1,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £257.93 million and a PE ratio of -18.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.78.

Get Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

In related news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

About Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.