Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 1,398 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

