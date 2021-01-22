Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

UNB opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

