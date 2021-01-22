Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.13. 3,809,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58. The company has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

