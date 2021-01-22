United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,193 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,337.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,777 shares in the company, valued at $724,132.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

