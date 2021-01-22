United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

