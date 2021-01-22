United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

