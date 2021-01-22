United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 355.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

