United Natural Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 16,246 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 640 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NYSE UNFI opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

