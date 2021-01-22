United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.11.

NYSE:URI traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.77. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

