United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $199.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $151.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 152.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,151,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

