Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Universa has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $59,079.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.