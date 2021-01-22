Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 1-Year High at $262.77

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $262.77 and last traded at $257.99, with a volume of 227473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.17.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

