Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Separately, Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,671. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

