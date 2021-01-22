Upfiring Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.24 million and $73,598.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00062331 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004289 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003385 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

