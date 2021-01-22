USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Position Lessened by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,427 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of USD Partners worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 47.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $4.65 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

