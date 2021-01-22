USDX [Lighthouse] Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,233.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $651,160.32 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.01330768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.25 or 0.00538152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009100 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002312 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.