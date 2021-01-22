Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.61.

UTZ stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

