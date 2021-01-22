Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of VALPQ opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. Valaris has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.39). Valaris had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 304.39%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

