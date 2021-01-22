Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.76. 635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,517. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $295.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.59.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

