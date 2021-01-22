Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lessened by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. 32,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

