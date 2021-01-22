Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $257.95

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $257.95 and last traded at $257.84, with a volume of 15536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.30.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.