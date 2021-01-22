Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

VUG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.84. The stock had a trading volume of 829,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $260.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

