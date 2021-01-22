Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,274,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.10. 27,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.