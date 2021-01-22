Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. 62,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,633. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.