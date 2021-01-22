Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.557 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.