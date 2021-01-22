Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,468.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,249. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.