Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $80,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $286.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $289.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

