Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.14.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

