Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.83. 25,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,019. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $96.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

