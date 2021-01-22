Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares accounts for about 4.5% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares alerts:

VFMO stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.