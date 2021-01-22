Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.