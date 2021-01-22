VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Brokerages expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post $295.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.74 million to $299.69 million. VEREIT posted sales of $305.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VER opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

