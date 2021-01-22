VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0557 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $350,499.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,054.75 or 0.99731626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,388,753 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

